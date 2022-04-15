2023: Igbo group declares support for S’East presidency

A global Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna, has expressed its readiness to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a Nigerian President from the South- East region. The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, said the support is the fairness sacrifice the country can make for the people of the region fairness, for equity, justice and fairness. According to Ugwu, the group would organise a ‘Greater Nigerian Conference’ in Abuja on April 25 to gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance to a rational dialogue on the moral force of South-East’s quest for Nigerian president.

“The initiatives for this consequential conference by the nonpartisan foundation, for a greater Nigeria, is to underscore the need for progressive good governance, equity in diversity and fairness by inclusion, in the conscience of our national politics. “We are convinced that Nigeria is never better ripe for a highly marginalised South East, to earn their desire for Nigerian Presidency through such deliberate sacrifice, as a steadfast reinforcement of our common nationhood, the statement from the GNC Media Office emphasized.

“We are determined by the eminence of the leading lights of this conference, in the persons of former governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo and Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh, both former Chairmen of prominent national parties in Nigeria, as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the GNC Organizing Committee respectively, to ask Nigerians to give the Southeast region the opportunity to make history for one Nigeria.”

