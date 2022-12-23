2023: Igbo group endorses Peter Obi for President

An Igbo cultural, socio- political association, Igboekulie, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the 2023 general election. The group in a statement signed by its president Barr. Benjamin C. Onuora and secretary Mr. Ben Obidegwu, said Obi had capacity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria in 2023 for the sake of progress and equity. Igboekulie said an opportunity to have a man like Obi to provide needed credible and strategic leadership comes to a nation once in a while.

The group said Obi is a man that ticks all the presidential boxes in Nigeria today. It noted that he is well educated, disciplined, frugal, humble, exposed,understands banking and finance, abhors ostentatious lifestyle, has experience, has empathy and promotes charity across Nigeria. It said: “Never in the political history of Nigeria has a candidate joined a moribund political party and within a few months, turned it into a national movement for the emancipation of Nigerians-both within and abroad from oppression, hunger, illiteracy, and hopelessness.

