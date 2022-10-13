2023: Igbo have potential to rule Nigeria, says Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Igbo people of the South East have all it takes to rule Nigeria if given the mandate. Governor Ortom stated this when the Igbo PDP Forum in the state paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Makurdi. He maintained that Igbo people are very industrious and passionate about the socio-economic and political development of the country and Benue State, stressing that they have always added value anywhere they found themselves. He saluted the courage of the Igbo in the state as he said they have moulded many people, including him.

“Your strategy to empower the younger generation is second to none. “The Igbo are accommodating and hard-working. Theyareagroup thatcanlive with other ethnic groups and not like those that are killing my people and they want me to keep quiet. “I will never keep quiet concerning incessant attacks on my people by herdsmen until the authorities do the right thing. “I will continue to speak against injustice. No one can threaten my senatorial ticket. A man can get nothing except what is given to him by God,” said the governor.

