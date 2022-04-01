News Top Stories

2023: Igbo leaders meet, demand presidency

…ask S’East politicians to insist on power shift …urge political parties to zone tickets to S’East

Igbo leaders under the aegis of Ahamefuna Socio-cultural Organisation have told the major parties to give their tickets for the 2023 presidential election to any of their Igbo aspirants. The group consisting of ex-governors, former ministers, Senators, clerics, traditional rulers, women leaders and youth leaders also told SouthEast politicians to stand firm in demanding that all parties zone their presidential tickets to the region.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a conference tagged “The need for Nigerian Presidency from SouthEast Nigeria come 2023” in Enugu yesterday, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give the zone their presidential tickets in demonstration of equity and fairness. Ugochukwu said: “We urge South-Easterners in all parties, especially the APC and PDP to stand firm in demanding equity and fairness. Indeed we do need to hear the SouthEast demand resonating in all political fora across the country. We believe that we shall get justice in the end.”

The group said its demand: “Is predicated on the fact that the zone has not produced a President of Nigeria, except for only six months. It has also not produced an elected Prime Minister or President since Nigerian Independence in 1960.” Ugochukwu added: “The South-East has suffered monumental marginalization since the civil war ended. This marginalisation has reached new levels in the last seven years.”

 

