News Top Stories

2023: Igbo leaders reject pressure for VP ticket as Okorie calls for alliance

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

Despite the strong agitations by the South East zone to produce the next President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election, the North appears to be making strong inroads for the zone to accept the vice presidential tickets of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

Consequent upon this development the leaders of the zone have warned their  kit and kin in the two parties not to accept the position of Vice President or Director General of any Presidential candidate from the North.

However, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the United Progressives Party (UPP) Chief Chekwas Okorie has called for an alliance between the North and the South East while fielding a presidential candidate through APGA as a trump card for negotiation with the would be party that would produce the next president.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who spoke to New Telegraph yesterday , the South East cannot accept any other offer other than the number one seat in the country.

He contended that any politician of Igbo extraction that accepts to be running mate or Director General of a Northern Presidential candidate has betrayed his people adding that Ndigbo cannot continue to play a second fiddle in the political equation of the country. Similarly the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Demian Okeke has urged Igbo politicians not to fall to the pressure of becoming running mates to any candidate from the Northern part of the country contending that it amounts to becoming a sell out on the wishes and aspirations of the people. “We have been in this struggle for years now and at every election we lower our guards and take up the Vice Presidential ticket and sometimes the Senate President or Director General of their campaign organisations and this time it would not happen. “We cannot come this far to reduce ourselves to the level of becoming running mates to a zone that has produced the president of this country at every dispensation and our people should be mindful of the carrot being dangled before us,” he said.

 

But Chekwas Okorie though a strong supporter of a President of South East extraction and one time Presidential candidate of the UPP saw conspiracy in the activities of the PDP and APC in their respective National Conventions where the leaders of the party had to force it down the neck of aspirants for the National leadership of the two parties positing that a similar episode would play out at the primary elections .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #End- SARS protests with utmost caution and show respect for the youth.   The PDP caucus cautioned that government must follow all democratic principles in dealing with those […]
News

Report: Terrorists kill 31 soldiers in Borno ambush

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 31 Nigerian soldiers were killed when IS-aligned jihadists ambushed a military convoy escorting weapons and overran a base in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, military sources told AFP Monday. Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the convoy on Sunday in the town of Mainok outside the regional capital Maiduguri, […]
News

Police guards desert duty posts, politicians to avert attacks in Edo 

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Fear and death now hang in the air in parts of Edo State, particularly, in Benin the state capital as activities of #EndSARS protesters get messier in the state.   This is as policemen attached to top government functionaries and other politicians in the state have tactically deserted their posts over fear and safety of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica