2023 Igbo Presidency Project: Ohanaeze Youths declare war on PDP

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that Igbos will join forces with other Nigerians to make the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a permanent opposition party in the country except they reverse the 2023 presidential ticket zoning formula.

OYC said that the PDP’s game plan of an open presidential contest was cleverly designed and crafted to deceive Igbos, when they had already concluded plans that the party’s 2023 presidential ticket is reserved exclusively for the North.

According to a statement signed by OYC President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Igbo Youth group said that the North’s continuity in power beyond 2023 will definitely end the unity of Nigeria.

They described the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus’ decision of open contest for the PDP 2023 Presidential ticket as a political grandstanding and a ploy to perpetuate himself in office and extend his tenure till 2025.

OYC said that Secondus is only repeating the drama of 2015, where PDP lost the presidential election to APC, based on the PDP’s false beliefs that APC featured a Northerner against a PDP Southerner.

“PDP plans to scuttle zoning formula in the party that favours Igbo Presidency for a deceitful political mouth-watering offer for the North are purely for elections’ winning strategy not for the development of the North, or end the insurgency.

“OYC calls on the selfstyled Igbo Senator representing the Southeast not to allow his 2023 governorship ambition to make him a political saboteur that sees no evil, hear no evil when 2023 Igbo Presidency is being murdered by PDP on the altar of justice, equity and rotational Presidency between the North and South that had existed since 1999.

“As the highest Igbo political officeholder in PDP, Igbo Youths expected him to use the same techniques and energies of challenging the Presidency at the floor of the Senate, to caution the PDP NWC led by Uche Secondus to maintain the zoning formula,” they said.

