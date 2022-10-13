News

2023: Igbo presidency’ll be reality, says Adesina

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has assured that Igbo presidency would soon be a reality in the country. Adesina, who maintained that the Nigeria stands to benefit more united in confronting the ills besetting the land rather than sectionalising it, gave this assurance at the State House yesterday while receiving a delegation of Igbo Friends and Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, that came to felicitate with him on the conferment of the National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a release by the Director of media, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Presidential spokesman said “I am very happy to have you as my guests. It gives me great joy when I receive visitors from other parts of the country. One of you is from Benue (State) and others are from the South East.

 

