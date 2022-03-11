News

2023: Ignore electoral, political participation at own peril, Jega tell workers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Former chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has advised Nigerian workers to either participate in the forthcoming elections to determine who would govern them, or sit back and allow a continuation of bad governance.

Jega, who chaired a Political Roundtable organised by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) yesterday in Abuja, regretted that Nigeria was “very badly governed and, unfortunately, it has been so for a very long time.” While urging workers in various trade unions to involve themselves in politics, he noted that the Nigerian state was appearing increasingly incapable of discharging the roles and responsibilities traditionally expected of a modern nation-state. He said: “Workers participation in the development of their country, especially in bringing about good governance, through which meeting their basic needs and aspirations is enhanced, is necessary and desirable.

“It is therefore the responsibility of organised labour, in trade unions or other associations and movements, to promote active workers participation not just in collective bargaining for narrow economic, or economistic, interests, but also in broader matters of development, especially active, focused, resilient and enlightened participation in the electoral process for the selection or election of people who would have the good character, patriotism and selflessness, among other things, to nurture and entrench good democratic governance, and direct public and governmental affairs well, whether at level of local government, the state, or the federation, to the satisfaction of workers and all other citizens.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

