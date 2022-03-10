2023: Ignore electoral political participation at your own peril, Jega tells workers

Former Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has advised Nigerian workers to either participate in the forthcoming elections to determine who would govern them, or sit back and allow a continuation of bad governance.

Jega, who chaired a Political Roundtable organised by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Thursday in Abuja, regretted that Nigeria was “very badly governed and, unfortunately, it has been so for a very long time.”

While urging workers in various trade unions to involve themselves in politics, he noted that the Nigerian state was appearing increasingly incapable of discharging the roles and responsibilities traditionally expected of a modern nation-state.

He said: “Workers participation in the development of their country, especially in bringing about good governance, through which meeting their basic needs and aspirations is enhanced, is necessary and desirable.

“It is therefore the responsibility of organised labour, in trade unions or other associations and movements, to promote active workers participation not just in collective bargaining for narrow economic, or economistic, interests, but also in broader matters of development, especially active, focused, resilient and enlightened participation in the electoral process for the selection or election of people who would have the good character, patriotism and selflessness, among other things, to nurture and entrench good democratic governance, and direct public and governmental affairs well, whether at level of local government, the state, or the federation, to the satisfaction of workers and all other citizens.

“Unity is strength; and unity is necessary and desirable so as to actualize the objectives and aspiration of getting Nigerian workers and other progressive forces’ active participation in electoral politics to rescue Nigeria and widen and deepen the scope for democratic development and good democratic governance in the country.

“The time of narrowly believing that workers’ interests can only be advanced through collective bargaining is over. The time of ‘Siddon look’, while ruffians and crooks occupy and dominate the political and governance spaces, through manipulation of the electoral process in our country, is over!”

