2023: IGP approves pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers’ training

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the training of first batch of Bell 412EP B1.3 Type- Training Course for Police Airwing Aircraft Maintenance Engineers comprising 17 officers.

 

The training is expected to improve the technical expertise of the Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Police Airwing, thereby preventing operational mishaps during aerial surveillance operations.

In the same vein, the IGP has approved the training of more Pilots on Cessna Citation, “the training and maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) squad, training of more Engineers on both Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing, as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations”.

The disclosures were made in a statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

 

