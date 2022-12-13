2023: IGP meets operations’ heads of national security agencies

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has met with heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, as part of measures to guarantee secure, free and violence-free 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development is “in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation”.

Consequently, the police chief engaged in tactical meetings and conferences with various stakeholders to build a solid Standard Operating Procedure and Strategic Communication Action Plan geared towards having a seamless electoral process for the 2023 General Election.

“In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualising free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, was held at the instance of the IGP, on Tuesday 13th December 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering processes for the 2023 General Elections,” the Force’s spokesperson said.

