News

2023: IGP meets operations’ heads of national security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has met with heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, as part of measures to guarantee secure, free and violence-free 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development is “in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation”.

Consequently, the police chief engaged in tactical meetings and conferences with various stakeholders to build a solid Standard Operating Procedure and Strategic Communication Action Plan geared towards having a seamless electoral process for the 2023 General Election.

“In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualising free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, was held at the instance of the IGP, on Tuesday 13th December 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering processes for the 2023 General Elections,” the Force’s spokesperson said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo in Kenya to represent Buhari at Presidential inauguration

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in Nairobi, Kenya to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of William Ruto as its fifth President. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, who departed Abuja late last night, joined other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 24 deaths,1,005 fresh infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s single-day count of deaths recorded another increase on Friday, with 24 persons confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications across the country. According to data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is the country’s highest daily count within the past two weeks. The last time the single-day tally of […]
News Top Stories

Petrol may sell for N180 to N200 per litre in S’ West –IPMAN

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The South West Zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), yesterday, said that premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known petrol, may sell for between N180 to N200 per litre in the zone. The Zonal Chairman of the Association, Dele Tajudeen, who gave the hint in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica