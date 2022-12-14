2023: IGP meets with military, DSS, others

The Inspector General of Police(IGP) Usman Baba yesterday met with the heads of operations of the security agencies in Abuja as part of measures to guarantee a violence-free election in 2023. The armed forces, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others were represented at the meeting at Force Headquarters Abuja. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the development is “in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation”.

Adejobi said: “In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualizing a free, fair, and credible election, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies was held at the instance of the IGP to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering process for the 2023 general election.”

He added: “At the meeting, the IGP emphasized the need to enhance actionable intelligence gathering and sharing, coordinated operations, and adequate deployment of personnel and resources by all relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the election proces.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...