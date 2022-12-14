News Top Stories

2023: IGP meets with military, DSS, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police(IGP) Usman Baba yesterday met with the heads of operations of the security agencies in Abuja as part of measures to guarantee a violence-free election in 2023. The armed forces, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others were represented at the meeting at Force Headquarters Abuja. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the development is “in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation”.

Adejobi said: “In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualizing a free, fair, and credible election, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies was held at the instance of the IGP to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering process for the 2023 general election.”

He added: “At the meeting, the IGP emphasized the need to enhance actionable intelligence gathering and sharing, coordinated operations, and adequate deployment of personnel and resources by all relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the election proces.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ in Capitol riot

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former US President Donald Trump orchestrated last year’s Capitol riot in an “attempted coup”, a congressional inquiry has heard as a prime-time hearing opened into the raid. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, said Trump had “lit the flame of this attack”. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, said the riot endangered American democracy, […]
News

Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing COVID-19 vaccine transfer to Gaza

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israel on Monday of holding up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines into Gaza, where Palestinians have yet to receive any doses. A Palestinian official told Reuters that the PA tried to send 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine from the occupied West Bank to Gaza on Monday, but […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: What I told Trump on killing of Nigerian Christians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he took his time to explain the root cause of farmers/herders’ crises in the country to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, when he visited him in 2018. President Trump had asked Buhari: Why are you killing Christians?     In response, Buhari said he told Trump that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica