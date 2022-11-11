News Top Stories

2023: IGP orders posting of CPs to 8 states, formations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of eight Commissioners of Police (CPs) to State Commands and Formations across the country for “operational and administrative effectiveness”.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development was in line with the manpower development policy of the Force. According to the posting, Messrs Etim Effiom, Mamman Dauda, Aminu Al Hassan, will take charge of Gombe, Kano, and Bauchi Command’s respectively.

While Babatunde Ishola is to resume as CP CPTU Staff College, Jos, CPs Mamman Sanda, and John Babangida have been posted to X-Squad FCID Annex, Lagos, as well as FCID Annex, Gombe. Also, CP Safer Highways, FHQ Abuja has CP Akinwale Adeniran, even as CP DFA, FCID Annex, Lagos now has CP Abubakar Lawal as the new helmsman. “The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of senior police officers, which is regular in order to align with the Force’s policy on strategic human capacity deployment, will further help in driving the IGP’s policing vision targeted at improving policing services across the country.

“Similarly, the Force wishes to urge members of the public to disregard false, unfounded, and misleading news being peddled that the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State, CP Abubakar Lawal, was redeployed from Kano on allegations of corruption. “This is to re-emphasize that postings in the Force is a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the Force. “The posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect,” the FPRO said.

 

