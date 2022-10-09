2023: IGP urges politicians to play the game according to the law

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has appealed to politicians to adhere to the rules and regulations of the 2023 election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Remodelled Police College, Maiduguri, Sunday, Baba said the force is already preparing for the exercise.

He said: “We want to assure you of a free, fair and level playing field as the campaign for the 2023 election commences.

“We are preparing, training and equipping ourselves for the election.”

He pledged the police’s loyalty to the constitution, saying they would be fair to all parties for the election.

Baba said: “We are here today as part of the working tour of our formations and units to see what we have done.

“This college is part of our transformation efforts in improving the welfare and working conditions of our men.”

According to him, the Maiduguri Police College is one of the premier police colleges.

The police chief urged officers deployed to police training institutions not to consider their postings as punishment.

