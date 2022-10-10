News Top Stories

2023: IGP urges politicians to play the game by the rule

Ahmed Miringa

T he Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has appealed to politicians to adhere to the rules and regulations of the 2023 election.
Speaking at the inaugu-ration of the Remodelled Police College, Maiduguri, yesterday, Baba said the force is already preparing for the exercise.
He said: “We want to as-sure you of a free, fair and level playing field as the cam-paign for the 2023 election commences.
“We are preparing, train-ing and equipping ourselves for the election.”
He pledged the police’s loy-alty to the constitution, saying they would be fair to all par-ties for the election.

Baba said: “We are here today as part of the working tour of our formations and units to see what we have done.
“This college is part of our transformation efforts in improving the welfare and working conditions of our men.”
According to him, the Maiduguri Police College is one of the premier police colleges.
The police chief urged officers deployed to police training institutions not to consider their postings as punishment.
IGP also said a police sec-ondary school will be estab-lished in Maiduguri.
He also inaugurated the Ultra-Modern Area Com-mand office and staff quar-ters in Beneshiek in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.
He urged the Beneshiek community to take proper care of the facility, stressing security is not only the busi-ness of the police and other security agencies.
Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum on Satur-day commended the military, police and other security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency.
While commending the IGP for the construction of the ultra-modern police sta-tion, he pledged that his gov-ernment will replicate the construction of the stations in Biu, Bama, Monguno and others.
The Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar said a total of 389 police officers were killed, with 450 injured and several arms and am-munition and equipment destroyed by criminals.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

