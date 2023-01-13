2023: I’II consolidate on infrastructures, others if elected – Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured to consolidate on provision of physical infrastructure, social amenities and human capital development if re-elected for the second term. He made the commitment at an event to mark the commencement of his Gubernatorial Campaign at Gamawa Local Government Area of the State Addressing his supporters at the occasion, Mohammed said his administration had succeeded in fulfilling most of its promises and therefore, outlined new policies and programmes to consolidate on the achievements. According to him, in the first term of his government, towns and villages have been openup with new roads, constructed hundreds of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and blocks of classrooms and empowered thousands of people from all the twenty local government areas of the State. He attributed the success recorded to the support received from traditional institutions, religious and community leaders, groups, and individuals.
