News

2023: Ikpeazu sacks ex-Senate president, Wabara as ABSU Council Chair

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

Hours after warning against fielding another Ngwa person as successor to him in 2023, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has fired former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara, as the Chairman Governing Council of the Abia State University.

His sack was announced a few hours after he addressed the press, demanding micro zoning of the governorship ticket to Abia North Senatorial district and warning that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may take over the state in 2023 if the subsisting rotation was discarded.

The former Senate President had said: “No single person has the authority to decide the next governor of the state.The party caucus, elders and stakeholders will have to meet. Governor Ikpeazu’s successor may be micro zoned by the governor but that should only happen after the right thing has been done in line with the constitution of our great party which is macro zoning to Ukwa (his part of Abia South) or Abia North.”

The comment, according to his associates, infuriated the governor, comming from a government official of Wabara’s status.

Consequently, Ikpeazu, who is the Visitor to Abia State University Uturu, approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the governing council of the university with immediate effect, where the Ukwa-born Wabara lost out.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

