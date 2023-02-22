Politics

2023: Ikpeazu Speaks On Backing Tinubu

The Governor of Abia State and one of the G5 PDP governors, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has out-rightly denied supporting the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential poll.

The governor stated this while reacting to a comment credited to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, that he was supporting Tinubu.

Dismissing the comment after inspecting the ongoing final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Governor Ikpeazu described such comment as “mere speculations and wishful thinking”.

He said, “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone agai “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu.”

Senator Kalu, in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, said: “Tinubu is well liked by the north and is from the South-west and is going to get a (sizeable) vote in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu. And he’s going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State, so we’re on track.

“My governor here, Okezie Ikpeazu, will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the vote, the puncher to give the 34, 35 per cent to be on the ballot,” he said.

He said there were similar mischievous speculations around Ikpeazu in the run up to the 2019 general elections because of the governor’s accommodation of different political views and orientations.

“Governor Ikpeazu is a democrat and even as he frowns at some decisions of his party, the PDP, he remains a committed member of the PDP family.

“Ikpeazu is in touch with Abians and will not derail from the decision of a majority of his people which does not presently incline towards APC or its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu,” Mr Kalu, the PDP chieftain, said, adding that the APC in Abia South District had collapsed its structures into the PDP during the party (PDP) rally at Ahiaba, Obingwa Local Government Area.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ikpeazu has not endorsed Tinubu and will not endorse him because he is a leader that is guided by the feelings of his people.

“PDP remains formidable and all our candidates in the forthcoming elections hold very strong prospects of winning in Abia”, he addd.

 

