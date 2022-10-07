News Top Stories

2023: I’ll be fair to every region on appointments, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to be fair to every region of the country in terms of the distribution of appointments at the federal level if elected into power in 2023. The former Vice President, who gave the assurance during a meeting with the North East Stakeholders of the party in Bauchi, noted that what is needed most at this time is guaranteeing justice, fairness and equity to all Nigerians He said his administration will correct the anomalies in appointments in line with the provisions of the Federal Character Commission Act designed to give every geopolitical zone a sense of belonging in both the civil service and political appointments.

Atiku said if given the opportunity, he will repair the damages done to the national economy by the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lay a fresh foundation for a viable economy. The Waziri Adamawa, also promised to complete all abandoned projects in the North East region including the Mambila Hydro-electric power plant, railways as well as other important projects.

He also pledged to ensure completion of the railway line which was proposed to run from Gombe to Adamawa to Taraba to Benue and link to the eastern parts of the country. Atiku said the railway, which was started in 1999 was designed to ease movement of agricultural goods and increase revenue generations in the region. On the issue of insecurity in the region, Atiku told the stakeholders that his administration will introduce a holistic, systematic method and adopt a Marshall approach with a view to ending the lingering security challenges.

 

