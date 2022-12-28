News

2023: I’ll boost MSMEs devt with $10bn, says Atiku

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar has promised to budget $10 billion for job and wealth creation if elected. The ex-Vice President made the promise through the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokesman and the Delta State Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu in Asaba yesterday.

He said Delta under Okowa trained over 16,000 entrepreneurs who have trained over 100,000 others. Aniagwu said: “What Okowa has done in Delta becomes readily available to help bring back the jobs across the nation because what we earnestly yearn for at the moment is the need for a number of youths to be gainfully employed.

“The beauty of this is that Atiku has also made it very clear that $ 10 billion will be set aside to enhance MSMEs which means that a number of the informal sector will be enhanced.” He said the high rate of unemployment is unacceptable, hence Atiku proposed to set aside the money Aniagwu said: “Atiku- Okowa believes that to be able to fight insecurity, corruption and to advance our country such that our economy will blossom once again, you will need to bring back the jobs. “The high rate of unemployment in the country is not acceptable and perhaps that explains why insecurity is gaining more ground.

“One of the ways to bring back the jobs is not to employ people into the civil service but to make individuals become productive.” According to him, Atiku understands how to create jobs, saying he has done it in the private sector. He said with the successes recorded by the Okowa administration via job creation and entrepreneurial programmes in Delta, Nigeria will move from a consumption country to a producing state by next year when the Atiku-Okowa joint ticket materializes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine recaptures southern villages from Russians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian forces have liberated a key village in the southern region of Kherson, hastening another Russian military retreat. The defence ministry in Kyiv posted a video showing the 35th marine brigade hoisting a Ukrainian flag above Davydiv Brid, amid reports of several other nearby villages being recaptured, reports the BBC. Russian forces have already […]
News

State of the nation: Nigeria on ventilator under APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this and resign, because Nigeria cannot survive under him. PDP National Chairman, Prince […]
News

PDP accuses APC of militarising Zamfara bye-election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use security agents and armed thugs to unleash violence and rig the December 5 Bakura Federal Constituency bye-election. The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged that two of its supporters had been killed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica