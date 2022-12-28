2023: I’ll boost MSMEs devt with $10bn, says Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar has promised to budget $10 billion for job and wealth creation if elected. The ex-Vice President made the promise through the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokesman and the Delta State Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu in Asaba yesterday.

He said Delta under Okowa trained over 16,000 entrepreneurs who have trained over 100,000 others. Aniagwu said: “What Okowa has done in Delta becomes readily available to help bring back the jobs across the nation because what we earnestly yearn for at the moment is the need for a number of youths to be gainfully employed.

“The beauty of this is that Atiku has also made it very clear that $ 10 billion will be set aside to enhance MSMEs which means that a number of the informal sector will be enhanced.” He said the high rate of unemployment is unacceptable, hence Atiku proposed to set aside the money Aniagwu said: “Atiku- Okowa believes that to be able to fight insecurity, corruption and to advance our country such that our economy will blossom once again, you will need to bring back the jobs. “The high rate of unemployment in the country is not acceptable and perhaps that explains why insecurity is gaining more ground.

“One of the ways to bring back the jobs is not to employ people into the civil service but to make individuals become productive.” According to him, Atiku understands how to create jobs, saying he has done it in the private sector. He said with the successes recorded by the Okowa administration via job creation and entrepreneurial programmes in Delta, Nigeria will move from a consumption country to a producing state by next year when the Atiku-Okowa joint ticket materializes.

