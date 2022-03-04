News Top Stories

2023: I'll bring new hope, tech for positive change in Nigeria as president –Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that his determination since the ‘70s when he committed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria is to unify the nation for progress and development and at the same time liberate Nigerians from poverty and insecurity.

The former governor of Lagos State while lamenting the high rate of unemployment among the youths declared he decided to contest for 2023 presidency to bring about new hope and radical change in the country. Tinubu stated that the country at this time needs patriotic leaders who would be able to proffer solutions to the economic/ security challenges and all predicaments bedevilling the nation. The APC presidential hopeful spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti during his consultation with members of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, in furtherance of his 2023 presidential aspiration.

He was accompanied to the venue of the meeting, which held at the Traditional Council Chambers, by the state’s Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, and top members of the South West Agenda 2023 for Tinubu Presidential ambition, led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye. Addressing the council, chaired by the Chairman of the Council and Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejumo, Tinubu said he was in the state to receive royal blessings from the traditional rulers and keep them informed about his presidential ambition. “We are here to answer the call of our children by educating them the right way, so that we can leave a Nigeria that is united, prosperous and abundant for them.

We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task. “I’m contesting this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children. For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great. “That was why we formed APC based on principles. I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change.

I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we had never failed any election. There must be continuity in governance for progress to be attained. “I was the first governor in Nigeria to start paying the WAEC fee of secondary school students. I shall do it again as a president.” Tinubu said he decided to consult the traditional rulers before declaring, because of the enormous respect he places on culture and tradition.

“I have been on Nigeria’s project since the ‘70’s. I was with MKO Abiola in SDP. I was a senator before he came out. I was the youngest senator of that era. I was about becoming the Director of Finance of ExxonMobil, but I rejected it. I said I wanted to serve Nigeria. They gave me a leave of absence to go and do politics for four years and come back; but I only spent two years as a senator when the military came and terminated our tenure.

“But I still had an option, which was to go back and enjoy at ExxonMobil; but I decided that I will fight for Nigeria instead of going back to enjoy. We believed that there must be democracy in Nigeria, there must be freedom and there must be opportunities. “We joined hands with Soyinka, Enahoro, and others. Governor Kayode Fayemi was in University of London then, brilliant, and he joined the struggle. He worked so hard, in fact, he is an excellent man.

So, looking at all these, we should all know that this democracy must not fail. “We have to collaborate, unite and promote ourselves instead of fighting. We all see what is happening in Ukraine today: we don’t need such experience here. We must elevate our technology and make use of available opportunities to develop Nigeria and that is what we are coming to do.” The National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye,said the Asiwaju has made great investment to the development of Ekiti, in terms of human resources and that the traditional rulers must appreciate him. “That APC is in Ekiti today is traceable to God and Tinubu. He struggled for it and restored progressive politics here. He has made many Ekiti people commissioners, special advisers and local government chairmen in Lagos. “Tinubu honoured our own hero in Ekiti, Adekunle Fajuyi, by building a house for him. He had helped so many people, including myself. That was why many of us dragged him into the presidential race to replicate what he had done in Lagos at the national level.” Speaking on behalf of the council, Oba Adejumo said the constitution permits every qualified Nigerian to aspire for any position, saying God will help him achieve his ambition.

 

