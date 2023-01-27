2023: I’ll build one Nigeria, create jobs opportunity – Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has pledged to build one Nigeria, one Nation if elected as the President of the Country in the 2023 forthcoming general elections. Besides, promised to create more job opportunities to the teaming youths through vocational skills aquasation in all the region of the country. The LP Presidential flagbearer, who stated this yesterday at a rally in Bauchi, noted that Nigeria deserved a unified leader, who will bring every region together in respective of religion, tribe, ethnicity, and party affiliations. He told the gathering the new Nigeria is possible, where jobs will be created, economic growth and we’re peace is going to rain in every parts of the country.

He said: “They have told you liars, you voted for them, the People in South are in hungry they didn’t give them food, the people in north are not go to school, they didn’t provide schools.” He urged them not to vote for PDP, APC because they have put them in hunger, poverty and insecurity against their lives. “Vote for us we’ll ensure a job, ensure security all the people coming here, you voted for APC and the PDP they leave you in hunger, they leave in poverty. Earlier in his speech, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said Peter Obi is a man of integrity, honest, and humble who have the county at heart. The leader who wilk make Nigeria good for every person.

