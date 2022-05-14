News

2023: I’ll choose woman as running mate – Anyim

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has pledged to make a woman. his. running mate if he get the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim disclosed this when he met with the former members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party his campaign office in Abuja. He said that he has always encouraged the participation of women in politics, adding that the womenfolk will receive the desired boost if he gets to power. Narrating the progressives inclusions of women in governance under PDP, he said that a woman was made the coordinating minister of economy for the first time, minister of petroleum for the first time and Aviation minister also for the first time. Meanwhile, the former NWC of PDP led by Ambassador Kema Chikwe, which included the likes of Olisa Metu, former publicity secretary, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu, former National Vice chairman, South East, Chief Shuibu Oyedekwun among others met with Anyim for an interactive session in his office.

According to, Chikwe, the visit was mainly to understand what they will tell other people that makes Anyim unique and what stands him out among other aspirants. Without really waiting for Anyim to blow his own trumpet, some members of the group who had related closely with him described him as that leader Nigeria truly needs now. In response, Anyim recalled his unique roles both as President of the Senate and SGF as his distinguishing factors.

He told the former members of the NWC that before he assumed the position of President of the Senate, the upper legislative chamber was in turmoil and suspicion, lack of trust, ethnic and religious leanings were prevalent in the chamber. Anyim reminded his guests that building a consensus in a multi ethnic nation like Nigeria is not a task every Dick and harry can handle. . “I brought peace, I brought love and I brought understanding to the legislature and the nation at large as I stabilized the system. The legislature began to function as a family and began to reason as members of one nation. Till date, that the solid foundation that I left behind has ensured that there’s no impeachment in the Senate since he left office,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

