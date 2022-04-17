2023: I’ll clear Nigeria’s debt within six months –SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

A presidential aspirant under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adewola, at the weekend, said that he would ensure that Nigeria’s debt are paid within six months of assuming office if he is given an opportunity to become president in 2023, saying that corruption and incompetence are the bane of the country’s present precarious situation.

Adebayo stated that mismanagement and greed on the part of Nigerian leaders made the country a debtor nation. Prince Adebayo was guest speaker at Pastor Ituah Ighodalo-led Africa Leadership Group lecture series entitled, “Nigeria: Hope in positive action.”

The presidential aspirant, however debunked the claim that his party is divided into factions, adding that Nigeria is even more divided than his party, adding that the issues have since been resolved.

“Our disagreement in the SDP is not fundamental; it is just about administrative injustice. We are more united now than we were some months back. Nigeria has more divisions than our party,” he said. While answering questions from the audience on the validity of the much criticized 1999 constitution, Adebayo said that there was really no much problem with the constitution, but that the problem is with the people.

“Our mis-governance is traceable to our character. Some would prefer the parliamentary system of government, which works and is still working in the United Kingdom, but it never worked here. There are over 3,000 things I can improve upon in the Nigerian constitution, but that isn’t the issue. We have been unlucky with the drivers we have had.

Mercedes is Mercedes. Toyota is Toyota. It’s not the car that is the issue. We just need to change the driver. We have an opportunity to change the driver in the coming election. We have never had people-oriented president as a nation. “The constitution didn’t envisage that some people would sit in their conclaves and begin to recycle themselves around.

The constitution isn’t the problem, we are,” he said. He stated that he was not disturbed by the insinuation that he is a greenhorn, saying that this is the era of the greenhorns. He said: “When God wants to change the history of a nation, He brings in fresh leaders. What matters is the courage and sincerity of the person. It’s not by might, but it is the truth.

God cannot be associated with callousness that He would not assemble over 200m people and lead them into perpetual slavery and backwardness. Even the captivity of Zion ended at a time. This must be the time. We must have the spirit of Joshua to fall the Jericho,” he stated. Adebayo then pointed out that the highest criminality in Nigeria takes place in the State House.

“If there is no criminality in the State House, there won’t be criminality outside. Once it can be stopped there, everybody will follow suit. You cannot put a call to the State House today to say you want to see someone, nobody will answer you.

“But give someone 10,000 dollars; they will book an appointment for you. If the people in charge of the law are now perpetrating crime, then we are not qualified to call them to come and solve criminality outside.

“The character, spirit and the person of who becomes the president is very important. If such a person is given executive power, his fears, ignorance, and prejudices automatically become ours. If he has weakness for money, we all become thieves. If he is prejudicial, that’s what we all become,” he said.

Adebayo however, said that the insecurity in the land is feeding fat on corruption and incompetence, and that until a true leader and president emerges from the people, it would be business as usual.

