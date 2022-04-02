News

2023: I’ll create 20m millionaires before 2030 – Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to create 20 million millionaires by the year 2030 using the South East model of Apprenticeship.

Governor Bello made this pledge on Saturday in Abuja when he officially declared his intention to contest the nation’s presidential election come 2023.

While urging Nigerians to make informed decisions on who becomes the next president, he warned against making the mistakes of the past.

He said Nigeria deserves to be a one united nation without diversity where no one will be considered a minority if he is elected president.

The governor said his youthfulness, which is a factor, that would enhance his performance, and assured that he is physically and mentally fit to lead Nigeria to prosperity.

If elected president, Bello promised to fight the age-long farmers/herders clashes, ethnicity and also promised to dismantle the challenges that have retarded the country from witnessing growth and development.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

