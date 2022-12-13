News

2023: I’ll create jobs, review education curriculum –Umeadi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi, has said that his party will create jobs to tackle insecurity across the country if elected president in 2023.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, Umeadi said insecurity is a phenomenon that everyone agreed is present in the country and his government would concentrate on developing the people, especially the youths.

Umeadi said: “We would review our education curriculum and we have proposed the German model. “The German model is such that everybody starts together until everybody finishes and those who have technical skills will be admitted into the technical line, they will go into skill acquisition and skill acquisition development facilities will be there for them to use. “They can employ themselves and will also be able to employ others.

“Those who want to go into the formal line will continue to grammar school and come out to get into the university and develop in that area.

“The philosophy of APGA rests squarely on social progress; the essence of social progress is the ability to achieve your life ambitions, presenting a level playing field and technical standards, which is the essence of social progress which has been further defined to create conditions for all individuals to reach their full potential

 

