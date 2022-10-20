2023: I’ll deliver Osun for Atiku – Adeleke

Osun State Governor- elect, Ademola Adeleke, has promised to deliver the state to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election. Adeleke made the promise at the official inauguration of the Campaign Council for Atiku/Okowa ticket in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adeleke said: “We have come to launch our winning agenda for the presidential elections. We are here to set the stage for the electoral victory of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as president and vice president, respectively. “I want to charge the council to deploy massively to deliver Osun State to the PDP at the presidential, national and state assembly elections. Our victory at the governorship election will be incomplete unless we deliver at the federal level.

“As your governor in Osun State, I need a president of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State. An Atiku presidency will strengthen our state and assist us in surmounting the many challenges facing the state. “Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant and responsive manifesto among all the presidential contenders. His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...