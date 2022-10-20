News

2023: I’ll deliver Osun for Atiku – Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor- elect, Ademola Adeleke, has promised to deliver the state to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election. Adeleke made the promise at the official inauguration of the Campaign Council for Atiku/Okowa ticket in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adeleke said: “We have come to launch our winning agenda for the presidential elections. We are here to set the stage for the electoral victory of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as president and vice president, respectively. “I want to charge the council to deploy massively to deliver Osun State to the PDP at the presidential, national and state assembly elections. Our victory at the governorship election will be incomplete unless we deliver at the federal level.

“As your governor in Osun State, I need a president of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State. An Atiku presidency will strengthen our state and assist us in surmounting the many challenges facing the state. “Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant and responsive manifesto among all the presidential contenders. His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: State govts, FCT IGR decline by 11.7% in 2020 – Fayemi 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Internally General Revenue (IGR) of the 36 state governments and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded a 11.7 percent negative growth in the 2020 half-year year-on-year IGR performance. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this at the 6th annul IGR National Peer Learning Event in […]
News

Two more Senate Republicans announce support for Supreme Court pick, Jackson

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday picked up the support of two more Republican senators, all but cementing her confirmation this week as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced that they will vote for Jackson, joining Republican Senator Susan […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Candidates move campaigns to Lagos

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

The battleground for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State seems to have shifted hundreds of kilometres away to Lagos State as most of the candidates have moved their respective campaign structures to the country’s commercial capital due to the security situation in their home state.   The poll is scheduled for November 6, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica