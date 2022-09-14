2023: I’ll deliver the youths demographics for Tinubu -Hon Adefemiwa

A group under the aegis of 4 Million Youths for Tinubu Movement is been regarded as the biggest support group of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential campaign.

Convener and Director-General of the Group, Hon. Tope Adefemiwa has described the movement as a Tsunami of a support group of the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign.

He said this formidable support group is the biggest in the history of Nation’s election process.

The Group which is borne out of the core democratic nature of Tinubu, who is regarded as a democrat, a nationalist, and a builder of men and Youths.

His ideology which strongly believes in the vision and aspirations of the Nigrian Youths, has seen out of the 8,784,877 Youths that have done voters registration in the just completed 2022 voters registration as declared by INEC, prompting the mobilization of 4,000,000 Youths for Tinubu.

Adefemiwa said the Youths will ensure the victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the next election. We are going to vote massively for him in this forthcoming Presidential election in Nigeria like never before.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has invested in the Youths during his tenure of office as an Executive Governor of Lagos State through the establishment of agencies and parastatals like LAWMA, LATSMA, HIGH MANAGER, KAI, CBD, LAGBUS, LASIMRA, LASEPA, LASBGA, LASAMBUS, LIRS, CIRS, etc to create jobs for the Youths in the state. Many of the Youths were employed into these agencies and parastatals. He has also invested in the Youths outside the office by donating N1bn for LASU for leadership centre.

“Also, Tinubu refurbished, renovated, and upgraded the Arewa House Library under Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, located in Kaduna State, Just to mention but a few. He has done so much for the Youths, so we are coming out to support and vote for him.

“4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement is the biggest support group of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign with the sole aim of galvanizing cerebral Youths across the nation for H.E Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election and beyond and with structures spanning from the National Excos down to the State Coordinators, down to state Excos, down to Zonal coordinators, down to Local Government Areas coordinators, down to ward coordinators and polling unit coordinators. With these structures, Tinubu has several foot soldiers canvassing for him, door to door, house to house, street to street, etc.

“Tell me how he will not win the election. Elections are not won on the social media through insults or propaganda like some people are doing right now. You have to go to the grassroots and work and this is what 4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement as the biggest support group of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign are doing.

“As the Convener and Director-General of 4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement in Nigeria under my watch, I have 36 States Coordinators plus 1 FCT state Coordinator. I have 10 National Excos and 254 State Excos. I have 111 zonal Coordinators. I have 774 Local Government Areas coordinators. I have 8,813 ward coordinators across the Country. And I have 176,846 polling unit Coordinators. We are the biggest support group ever. This is called structures and they are really ready to work, to galvanise and mobilize the entire Nigerian Youths for our Presidential candidate, H.E Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu. And for your information, mine is just one support group and we have several of such support groups in different capacity for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign.

“You can imagine several of such support groups with their different structures spread across the Country. Politics is a serious business. Politics is not about social media sensation and noise. Politics is not about insult or propaganda. Every Politics is Local. Politics is grassroots. We are ready to move, we are building structures instead of ranting on the social media. There is no polling unit on the social media. Elections are not won on the social media. At this stage we are now, we are only waiting for the commencement of the Presidential campaign by 28th September, 2022 and We move,” Adefemiwa stated.

