2023: I’ll dialogue with all agitators –Tinubu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The All Progressives Congress( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday promised to dialogue with all agitators if elected the next president of the country come 2023. He said violence can’t solve problems but dialogue. TinubuspokeinAbakaliki, EbonyiStatecapital, during his presidential campaign rally in the state.

He described education as the greatest weapon against poverty and promised that he will reform the nation’s educationsectorandofferbesteducation to the people. “We recognise the fact that education is the greatest weaponagainstpoverty. Weare going to get our children educated, the best, and reform of ourschools. Wewantpeace, we will come to all agitators, this thing is not done by conflict; it is by sitting round the table to complain.

“David Umahi said there is no dual carriage road from here to Enugu. He is not using war or fight to do it, he is using sense to do it and that is what is necessary. “We need railway from Calabar Port to South East. It is not war that should be used to achieve it, it is by discussion, it is by being intellectually involved, it is by electing visionary leaders to lead the crusade for development, progress and prosperity. You have it in me, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated. Governor Dave Umahi in his remarks said Ebonyi has benefited largely from the Federal Government and have decided to be in APC.

He opined that the state will support only Tinubu in the 2023 presidential race. “It is not about a person, it is abouttheinterestof thepeople. Our peoplehavebenefited from the central government and so, we are obedient to APC, we are obedient to Jagaban, we are obedient to Tinubu; we are obedient to Shettima. “We are not part of ethnic chauvinism and tribal partnership; nobody can drag us to religious or tribal sentiments.

We are for the progressive of Nigeria built on equity, justice andfair play. ThesearetheprinciplesthatgovernAPC. Tinubu has done it before in Lagos, the man wey sabi. This man belongs to our constituency, the constituency of professionals, the constituency of infrastructure, the constituency of raising people. “SouthEastbelongstoAPC, donotmakeany mistakeabout that. There is no any other party in Ebonyi State than APC. We have declared operation paste your posters on the infrastructureyoubuilt. Wearevery proud of what APC has done here,” the governor stated.

 

