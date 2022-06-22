2023: I’ll endorse Tinubu as Nigeria’s president –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will endorse the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s next president. Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg, Buhari was asked: ‘Do you plan to endorse a candidate for president? If so, who?’ He responded: “Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

Buhari said his administration has performed well in fighting corruption in the country. He said: “We leave Nigeria in a far better place than we found it. Corruption is less hidden for Nigerians feel empowered to report it without fear, while money is returned; terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria, and their leaders are deceased, and vast infrastructure development sets the country on course for sustainable and equitable growth.”

President Buhari said his administration has performed well in security. “My administration is the only in Nigeria’s history to implement a solution to decadeslong herder-farmer conflicts, exacerbated by desertification and demographic growth. “The National Livestock Transformation Plan, putting ranching at its core, is the only way to deplete the competition for resources at the core of the clashes. “Governors from some individual states have sought to play politics where ranches have been established; but where there have been disputes have dramatically reduced.”

