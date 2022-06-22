News Top Stories

2023: I’ll endorse Tinubu as Nigeria’s president –Buhari

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will endorse the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s next president. Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg, Buhari was asked: ‘Do you plan to endorse a candidate for president? If so, who?’ He responded: “Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

Buhari said his administration has performed well in fighting corruption in the country. He said: “We leave Nigeria in a far better place than we found it. Corruption is less hidden for Nigerians feel empowered to report it without fear, while money is returned; terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria, and their leaders are deceased, and vast infrastructure development sets the country on course for sustainable and equitable growth.”

President Buhari said his administration has performed well in security. “My administration is the only in Nigeria’s history to implement a solution to decadeslong herder-farmer conflicts, exacerbated by desertification and demographic growth. “The National Livestock Transformation Plan, putting ranching at its core, is the only way to deplete the competition for resources at the core of the clashes. “Governors from some individual states have sought to play politics where ranches have been established; but where there have been disputes have dramatically reduced.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun judges face NJC over alleged age falsification

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

The National Judicial Commission, NJC has given Justices AbduKareem Babatunde AbduRasaq of the Osun State High Court and Stephen Adekunle Adeoye of the Customary Court of Appeal fourteen days to respond to allegation of effluxion of time against them.   A letter signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim […]
News

Insecurity: NIHOTOUR’s DG orders closure of Bagauda zonal campus

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As Nigeria continues to battle the challenges of insecurity, the tourism sector among other sectors of the economy are fighting hard to stave off the effect, the latest casualty being one of the campuses of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with the Director General of the training institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, […]
News

NCC: 35m Nigerians lack access to telecommunications

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said about 35 Million Nigerians are still living without access to telecommunications services. This was even as it hinted on its plans to establish special help desk across the country to provide consumer education to people. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica