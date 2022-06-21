News

2023: I’ll endorse Tinubu as Nigeria’s President – Buhari

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will endorse the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Buhari was asked: “Do you plan to endorse a candidate for president? If so, who?”

He responded: “Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

Buhari said his administration has performed well in fighting corruption in the country.

He said: “We leave Nigeria in a far better place than we found it. Corruption is less hidden for Nigerians feel empowered to report it without fear, while money is returned; terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria, and their leaders are deceased, and vast infrastructure development sets the country on course for sustainable and equitable growth.”

President Buhari said his administration has performed well in security.

“My administration is the only in Nigeria’s history to implement a solution to decades-long herder-farmer conflicts, exacerbated by desertification and demographic growth.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan, putting ranching at its core, is the only way to deplete the competition for resources at the core of the clashes.

“Governors from some individual states have sought to play politics where ranches have been established; but where there have been disputes have dramatically reduced.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Third Force: Jega, Utomi, others to unveil Mega Party this week

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Third Force Mega Party movement spearheaded by ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega; ex- Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso; Prof Pat Utomi; ex-Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; ex-Nigerian Bar Association President, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); and others, including civil society and labour groups, will unveil their party in Abuja this week. […]
News Top Stories

Buhari institutionalising credible elections – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

With the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President is institutionalizing credible elections. The party stated this in a statement signed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe in Abuja. The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress […]
News

Account for N15trn looting from public treasury, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

News (pix: Kola ) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders will have to account for the sum of N15 trillion they allegedly siphoned from public treasury. The party said the attack on it by the APC’s National Caretaker Committee and the false performance claims, were meant to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica