2023: I’ll ensure united, safe, secured Nigeria – Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has promised to ensure a united, safe and secured country, if given the mandate by Nigerians to become the next President in the 2023 general election scheduled to hold in the country. This came as women drawn from the nineteen Northern States under the auspices of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN) joined several other groups to declare their support for Gov. Bello, asking him to run for President at the polls. Receiving the women at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Tuesday, he promised not to fail Nigerians who have found him worthy to be the right person to take over from President Buhariin2023, addingthathe would respond accordingly.

He added: “I am very happy to receive you women today, and you are the first group I am receiving in 2022, calling on me to run as President. Since last year, a lot of groups have been calling on me to run for President and today, “I have accepted your call and I promise not to disappoint you and Nigerians.

Just as my administration has led for a united Kogi State, I will also ensure a united, safe and secured Nigeria.” Chairperson of YBN, Hadiza Ahmed, noted that having carefully analysed all those who have shown interest in running for President in the 2023 general elections, Bello was their preferred choice considering all his achievements as governor of Kogi State. Ahmed who noted that Bello has shown good leadership as seen across all sectors of the state, said it was no surprise several Nigerians including the YBN, were urging him to contest for President. She said: “We are here to call on the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to answer our call as a youth to be our next President in 2023.“

