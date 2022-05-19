2023: I’ll grant you state status, Amaechi woos Abuja APC delegates

The immediate past Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi has promised Abuja residents that he will treat the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a state if elected President in 2023. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant made the promise during his consultative meeting with APC delegates in Abuja.

Amaechi was accompanied by ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai; ex-Inspector General of Police (IGP), Suleiman Abba and Senators, among others. The former governor of River State also promised to introduce a new governance system whereby ministers would learn their portfolios ahead of their screening and would be screened based on the demands of their offices. He said: “If you elect me as your president, ministers will know their portfolio before they get to the National Assembly so that when the National Assembly is interviewing a Minister, they’ll interview the minister to know their capacity, to see how qualified he is to be minister for Transport, for instance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...