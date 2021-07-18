2023: I’ll lead APC to victory, says Yari

Former governor of Zamfara State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has said that he would lead the party to victory in 2023 if elected National Chairman.

Yari, who governed Zamfara State for two terms, is one of those aspiring to lead APC as its National Chairman.

Speaking Sunday to journalists in Abuja, Yari said he places his faith in God’s hands, just as he decried the plot against him from the North West.

According to him, the only thing that would give APC victory was for the leadership to do the right thing, which included electing a versatile person as its National Chairman.

He said: “I am not disturbed about speculations that some serving or former governors in the North West geo-political zone may be involved in a scheme to jeopardize my chairmanship aspiration in order to ensure that one of them becomes either President or Vice President in 2023.

“Somebody told me that some of my colleagues and former colleagues are interested in the number one and number two slots so, if the (National Chairmanship) seat goes to the North West, nothing will get to them, so they ganged up to neutralize Yari.”

According to Alhaji Yari, despite its inability to accomplish all the objectives it set for itself in its progressive manifesto, the APC has abundant chances of winning the 2023 elections in a very remarkable way, if the ‘right’ things are done between now and next year.