Politics

2023: I’ll lead APC to victory, says Yari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Former governor of Zamfara State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has said that he would lead the party to victory in 2023 if elected National Chairman.

Yari, who governed Zamfara State for two terms, is one of those aspiring to lead APC as its National Chairman.

Speaking Sunday to journalists in Abuja, Yari said he places his faith in God’s hands, just as he decried the plot against him from the North West.

According to him, the only thing that would give APC victory was for the leadership to do the right thing, which included electing a versatile person as its National Chairman.

He said: “I am not disturbed about speculations that some serving or former governors in the North West geo-political zone may be involved in a scheme to jeopardize my chairmanship aspiration in order to ensure that one of them becomes either President or Vice President in 2023.

“Somebody told me that some of my colleagues and former colleagues are interested in the number one and number two slots so, if the (National Chairmanship) seat goes to the North West, nothing will get to them, so they ganged up to neutralize Yari.”

According to Alhaji Yari, despite its inability to accomplish all the objectives it set for itself in its progressive manifesto, the APC has abundant chances of winning the 2023 elections in a very remarkable way, if the ‘right’ things are done between now and next year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

The women are coming

Posted on Author Felix NWANERI, WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZUGWU report

Governance: Aisha, Okonjo-Iweala, Tinubu, Mohammed, others brave the odds   As the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day, Felix NWANERI, WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZUGWU report on Nigerian women, who have braved the odds to break the glass ceiling in politics and governance in the present dispensation     It is echoes of affirmative […]
Politics

Khan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected mayor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sadiq Khan has said he will look to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London within 20 years if he is re-elected as the London mayor on Thursday. The Labour candidate said he will work with “leading figures from sport, government, business and communities” to set up a committee into a London […]
Politics

Ekiti 2022: PDP in the throes of crisis

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

The unending battle between former Governor Ayodele Fayose and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, may diminish the chances of the party in the 2022 governorship election in the state. ANAYO EZUGWU reports Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica