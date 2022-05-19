2023: I’ll not interfere in APC primaries – Niger gov

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has restated his decision not to interfere in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries. Bello stated this when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the party delegates at the Government House, Minna ahead of the presidential primary. He said Niger APC has been in peace because of his decision not to allow the imposition of candidates but rather allow party members to have a free say and choice. Bello promised to allow delegates to vote for the aspirant of their choice during the primaries.
Report: Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in […]
World Bank approves $114.28m for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response
The World Bank has approved $114.28 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The global lender said yesterday that the intervention includes $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14.28 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility. World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, said in statement, […]
Insecurity: We still’ve confidence in president’s integrity – Reps
Despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to honour the invitation to appear before the House of Representatives yesterday, the lower chamber said it still believe in the president’s integrity. Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this while reacting to the absence of the president, said until he forwards a communication […]
