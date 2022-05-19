News

2023: I’ll not interfere in APC primaries – Niger gov

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has restated his decision not to interfere in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries. Bello stated this when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the party delegates at the Government House, Minna ahead of the presidential primary. He said Niger APC has been in peace because of his decision not to allow the imposition of candidates but rather allow party members to have a free say and choice. Bello promised to allow delegates to vote for the aspirant of their choice during the primaries.

 

