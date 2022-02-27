News Top Stories

2023: I’ll pick PDP Presidential ticket –Atiku

•Meets Obasanjo

A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday expressed the optimism that he would win the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Atiku, who is going to be battling with others, including former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State

 

Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed and the publisher of Ovation magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, insisted that he has never failed in getting the party’s Presidential ticket.

 

The former Vice President disclosed this shortly after meeting with his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, at his penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta   Ogun State capital yesterday. Atiku hinted that he would soon officially announce his intention to contest for the number one seat in the country.

 

The PDP Presidential candidate in 2019, arrived Obasanjo’s residence at 10:10am and went straight into a closed door meeting with the former President. Speaking to journalists briefly after the meeting, which lasted for an hour, Atiku said the meeting was part of his usual visits to his former boss.

 

The former Vice President, however, reacted to the agitation that older politicians should retire to give youths the opportunity to win the 2023 elections, saying youths were free to wrestle older politicians at the polls.

 

The Waziri of Adamawa said he would soon make a formal declaration of his intention to run in 2023. When asked if he was confident of winning PDP Presidential ticket ahead of other aspirants, Atiku said: “Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident,” he said.

 

Also asked on call to allow emergence of younger presidential candidates, Atiku responded “Let the youth compete now. It is a competition. It’s democracy.” Atiku later proceeded to the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ake, Abeokuta, where he recalled his stint in Ogun State as a trained Customs Officer.

 

Although, Atiku did not disclose his political ambition at the palace of Alake but the revered monarch prayed that God will grant him his heart desires.

 

The former Vice President had on since Friday arrived Abeokuta in company of his aides ahead of the yesterday’s consultation with Obasanjo and the Alake.

 

