2023: I’ll reconcile, reintegrate Nigeria if elected president – Tunde Bakare

Wale Elegbede

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential hopeful, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has promised to reconcile and reintegrate Nigeria into true nationhood, if elected president of the country.

Speaking on Monday during his official declaration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, Bakare said he would galvanise a broad-based and competent leadership that can unify Nigeria and harness the country’s enormous potential.

While delivering his declaration speech titled: ‘A New Nigeria for Every Nigerian,’ Bakare said he would lead the nation on a pragmatic pathway to governance structure reforms, end the scourge of insecurity and guarantee the safety and security of every Nigerian within Nigeria’s borders.

He said: “I stand here before you today mindful of the realities, but hopeful enough to offer myself as a bridge; a bridge connecting the dreams of our founding patriots to the highway of every Nigerian dream; the ones deferred and the ones you still wake up to each morning; a bridge between today’s Nigeria and the one you know is possible. I stand here today to acknowledge that the realisation of my dreams was facilitated by Nigeria.

“I first saw the four walls of a classroom only because Nigeria footed the bill and asked me only to serve her with love, strength and faith in return. The bedrock for all I would become was laid by an inclusive free education policy that gave me a head start despite the abject lack. Nigeria made many of the stories of my generation possible, so we cannot now in good conscience bequeath anything less than a New Nigeria in which every dream is possible.

“We will address the grave wounds of the past and present and lay to rest the politics of suspicion. Towards achieving true nationhood, among other policies and programmes, we will establish the Presidential Commission for National Reconciliation, Reintegration and Rebirth whose Board of Trustees will consist of three eminent Nigerians from each of our six geopolitical zones.

“These 18 Nigerians with bridge-building antecedents will include traditional monarchs, former Heads of State, religious leaders and statesmen and stateswomen while ensuring representation of youth and vulnerable groups. The Commission will be mandated to, within the first one hundred days of our administration, engage every aggrieved group in Nigeria and secure their commitment to dialogue for true nationhood.

“Then, within two years, the Commission will acknowledge and reconcile every past and current national and subnational group grievance and foster the integration of the diverse sectional groups in Nigeria into true nationhood. Peace will not just be a word on our Coat of Arms; it will become the Nigerian reality.”

