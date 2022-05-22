News Top Stories

2023: I’ll replicate Lagos miracle in Nigeria –Tinubu

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

A leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and national leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu yesterday promised to replicate in Nigeria the developmental strides he put in Lagos State while he was governor of the state. Tinubu made the pledge at the Oba of Benin’s palace when he paid him homage and as part of his consultation visit to party delegates ahead of the presidential primary of the party. Tinubu, who said he was at the palace to seek the Benin monarch’s endorsement and prayers for his presidential ambition, said Lagos State was in bad shape when he became governor of the state, boasting that he made the state a mega city before he left. Tinubu said: “Your Royal Majesty, I am here this evening to seek your endorsement; I am here this evening to seek for your prayers and blessings because I know what your endorsement means, I know what your prayers means. Your Royal Majesty, I want to be president of this country and I am not joking. “Your Royal Majesty, I am very competent when it comes to competence. My experience in various leadership capacities gives me an edge. “Your Royal Majesty, when I became governor of Lagos State, the state was nothing to write home about, but as of today, Lagos is a mega city. When I became governor of the state, Lagos was generating internally N600m monthly, but as of today, Lagos is proud of generating N50bn monthly. These are all the things I put in place to make Lagos great,” he added. While noting that he worked very hard and supported Buhari to become president of Nigeria in 2015, Tinubu solicited for all and sundry support for his ambition. In his response, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, said the Benin throne is nonpatician but just interested in who becomes president of the country hence the throne prays for a good leadership. While emphasizing that the palace is praying for a good leadership in the country, the Oba said: “We are praying for you. And if you are eventually given the ticket and become president of the country, do the things that will make you sit at the right hand of God. And do not forget those of you that pray for you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why we killed 72-year-old woman during robbery operation in Ogun, by suspect

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Two brothers, Akinola Akeem and Mayowa Akeem and their native doctor, Odunta Moses, aka Koba, have been arrested for robbery and murdering 72-year-old woman, Mrs. Christiana Olutokunbo, at the Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State. The old woman was killed after the gang stormed her residence, where she lived with her husband, Pa Olutokunbo, in […]
News

Ex-Edo Speaker dumps APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.     Adjoto, who made this known in an interview yesterday in Benin, the state capital, said that he took the decision after deep consultation […]
News

NCDC records 163 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as study shows virus can remain on bank notes, phone screens for up to 28 days The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for October 11, 2020. According to the breakdown, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica