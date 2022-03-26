News Top Stories

2023: I’ll run a pan-Nigerian government – Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he would run a pan-Nigerian government if he becomes the next president. Tambuwal also assured Nigerian women of better deal, noting that he exceeded 35 percent affirmation when he was Speaker of House of Representatives. The governor spoke when he hosted former deputy governors who are still members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the party’s women leaders, in continuation of his consultation for his presidential ambition.

He told the former deputy governors that Nigeria needed a high level of pa-triotism and “pan -Nigerianness for us to deemphasize those issues that divide us. We must all sheath our swords and be talking about Nigeria, its unity, its stability, its forwardness.”

Tambuwal stated that as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he presided over one of the most stable house. “From the beginning of this democracy till today, I can beat my chest that the house I presided over was the House of Representatives of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where issues were debated, devoid of sentiments but based on pan Nigerian perception,” he said.

He added that: “President Muhammed Buhari was a governor, military governor of North East. He was a minister of Petroleum Resources. He has been on a hot seat. He supposed to understand the Nigerian state and its complexities. “So it is important that if you are electing someone who is going to be the standard bearer of our party, you must deliberately seek someone who has been tested in democratic governance, appreciating how to run a federal government.”

According to him, “the president, coming from your state, coming from your home, coming from your village, might not make any meaning as long as he lacks the competence, the capacity and basic understanding of fairness, equity, inclusivity in leadership.

“It is not where the president comes from that should matter this time, what should matter is: where can we find that Nigerian that can do the job? Where can we find that physician, that medical doctor that can prescribe and provide the requisite prescription and heal the ailment that is afflicting the patient? Who is that pilot that can pilot the aircraft to have a safe landing? Who is that captain that can captain the ship and bring it to safety, no matter wherever he is coming from?” He boasted that he has the right temperament to rule Nigeria, adding that he was embarking on the journey on merit and personal credentials. “Back in Sokoto, my records are there to speak for me in terms transformation of the state infrastructure, education, health indices, bringing back out of school children, physical responsibility and accountability, ease of doing business and such other indices,” he stated.

 

