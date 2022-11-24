2023: I’ll set aside $10billion for employment of youths, women in NIgeria if elected— Atiku tells Kwara supporters

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion USD to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former Vice President carpets the ruling APC over insecurity in the country saying the Buhari and his ruling party have failed NIgerians in the area of insecurity.

Atiku, also, bemoans the state of insecurity and infrastructure decay in the country, he cited Kwara as example saying the state connects both south and north but bad roads have hindered growth in the state.

Atiku said this at PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin Kwara state where massive crowd greeted the party’s campaign train.

Earlier, in his speech, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said he is happy with what he has seen in Kwara. He said the huge crowd receiving PDP showed that people are very hungry and are ready to drive away hunger.

He said “the PDP is ready to create employment and won’t allow our children stay 8 month without going to school.”

He further assured that, “PDP will win in all six geo-political zone of the country. We will work with the people and rebuild Nigeria.”

Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, said “The PDP is one big United family, we are on our way back to victory. PDP has come back to rescue Nigeria and put it back on development track to rescue all families.”

“Don’t allow anyone to deceive, we are hungrier than we were in 2015. Being out ur voters card, come out en mass and vote all PDP candidates especially Atiku in the general election”, he said

Ayu later presented the PDP’s flag to Shuaibu Yema, the governorship candidate of the party.

On his part, the former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki asked the party’s supporters to vote massively for all candidates of the party in the next year’s election, saying the people can trust him and the party’s leadership. He said, “ I stood and fought for democracy, APC came and lied to you and noe you knw the difference. It is time for Nigerians, starting from Kwara to kick out APC.

Saraki said “ when PDP was in power exchange rate was 200 and now it is 800, we are all tired.” He told the mammoth crowd.

He further said, “Atiku loves Kwara since the days of my father, other candidates don’t love you, they merely want to exploit you,” Saraki told PDP supporters in Kwara

Earlier, Kwara state PDP chairman assured the PDP supporters in the state that, “Our incoming President, Atiku Abubakar would restore security, revive the economy.”

The PDP governorship candidate said the people of Kwara are tired of “APC misrule, which have plunged the country into debt, especially the state, of over N300billion.

Governor Tambuwal in his remarks thanked the Kwara PDP for a warm welcome and urged the people to vote massively for Atiku in next year’s election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...