2023: I’ll support only APC candidates, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not support other candidates on the platform of the opposition parties but only those of his All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Wednesday, the President warned those who decamped from the party and others in court against the APC candidates not to drop his name for support ahead of the polls.

The President gave the assurance that he would not betray, or undermine the APC, his party, by supporting any other candidate at the forthcoming elections.

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to put it on record, and at the same time, reassure faithful party members that President Muhammadu Buhari remains a ‘disciplined soldier’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and will, in all the coming elections, support only those candidates fielded by the party and no other.

“This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.

“The President wishes to be quoted as saying that he is the ‘occupant of the high office of the President by the Grace of God who used the instrumentality of the APC to bring him to power with a historic verdict in 2015’. In 2019, he was returned with a bigger majority.

“For the first time, a non-PDP government came to power with a huge majority after 16 years of the Fourth Republic. His constant refrain is: ‘I will not betray or undermine my party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.”

 

