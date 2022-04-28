News

2023: I’ll support only serious candidate for Abia gov –Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he will only support anyone serious about contesting the 2023 Abia State governorship election. The representative of Abia North in the Senate said this at his country home, Igbere in Bende Local Government Area. “I want to see Abia where children will enjoy free education again, where there will be peace and security for trade and commerce to thrive. I want an Abia that will reclaim its place in infrastructure. The candidate who can do this will have my support,” Kalu said as he received a governorship aspirant, Emeka Atuma, who sought his support.

The former governor, who described Atuma as “my friend and brother”, said he (Atuma) was the third aspirant to seek his support. Kalu said: “I will always support a serious candidate. We are not going to support any unserious candidate. If you show seriousness we will support you, but if another candidate shows more seriousness we will support him.

In the days ahead more aspirants will come.” The legislator commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant’s courage to present himself for the contest and expressed confidence that he would do well if elected. Atuma, a former member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia in the House of Representatives, said he was at Igbere to seek the Senator’s support for his aspiration. He described Kalu as the father of the modern political setting in Abia, saying he is still learning the ropes from him.

 

Our Reporters

