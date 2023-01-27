News Top Stories

2023: I’ll teach Almajirai pupils skills acquisition if elected – Obi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, said that if elected he promised to meet Almajirai pupils at their respective Islamiyya schools and teach them on vocational skills acquisition to become self-dependent. Obi made the pledge to the mammoth crowd gathered to receive him at the new site of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium during his presidential campaign rally, Wednesday in Bauchi. He noted that what the Almajirai need is more than Quranic knowledge, they also need to have vocational training so that they can defend themselves after graduation.

The LP presidential candidate told supporters that the party remains the only credible party in the country and urged the youth to ensure that they stand up for change and vote for the party. “Whenever I’m in Bauchi, I used to remember our great hero leader, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria.

“He said that had it been that the money that was brought by our present leaders has used it the way Tafawa Balewa used it, today Nigeria will be like heaven. “Let me say it this morning, Nigerians are in poverty, Nigerians are hungry, Insecurity is affecting every region, and all these were as a result of bad leadership from both the APC and PDP. “They’ve mismanaged our resources for more than 22 years without anything to show, our youth are roaming the streets without jobs. I will make the youth become entrepreneurs, create more jobs for our teaming youth through vocational training,” he said.

 

