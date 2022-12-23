News Top Stories

2023: I’ll turn Nigeria’s story around, convert challenges to opportunities –Tinubu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu has promised entrepreneurs that he will turn Nigeria’s challenges into opportunities for growth and development. He also promised to work towards creating better security to allow them an enabling environment to do their business. Tinubu made the promises at the business luncheon with business owners in Lagos on Thursday.

He said since it is the responsibility of the government to secure life and property, if elected, his administration would make that a priority. According to him, business and insecurity cannot thrive side by side. He was joined at the event by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oando Plc Group Chief Executive Officer Wale Tinubu; ex-House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Dele Alake, Nuhu Ribadu and Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

T he entrepreneurs raised issues around education, healthcare development, electricity, investment climate, multiple exchange rates and prevailing oil subsidy, asking how he would deal with the challenges. Tinubu said: “How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger and of Benin?

 

