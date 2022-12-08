2023: I’ll unify Nigeria if elected President, says Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday assured Nigerians of his readiness to unify and stabilise Nigeria if elected as the nation President in the coming 2023 general election. Speaking at Osun State People Democratic party (PDP) Presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, the state capital, Atiku promised the people of Osun of his support, if elected to help Governor Ademola Adeleke to overcome the many challenges he inherited from the APC led government. The PDP Candidate equally emphasised that the challenges are enor-mous, but he would walk the talk with the good people of Osun State.

While speaking on insecurity in the country he promised to raise the issue of insecurity in the rural areas of Osun State and to rejig the national security architecture to address insecurity in the country as a whole He further explained that he would ensure that Osun people reap where they sow, and vowed to undertake rehabilitation of federal roads linking Osun to other States saying some of these roads are presently in deplorable conditions and almost impassable The former Vice-president said the unity of the country is sacrosanct, adding that the present administration has bastardised everything in Nigeria which, according to him,calls for taking proactive steps before it is too late. Abubakar further stressed that if elected he will restructure Nigeria and do everything humanly possible to redeem the lost glory and honour of the Country. He also stated that his administration will put a stop to the issue of insecurity, kidnapping, joblessness and eradicate poverty in the land.

