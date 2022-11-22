2023: I’ll wipe out Boko Haram –Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has promised “to wipe out Boko Haram” and revive business activities in the North East if elected.

The ex-Vice President, made the promise at a rally in Gombe yesterday, also promised to revive the Dadin Kowa Dam in Gombe State to boost electricity and irrigation. He said: “Boko Haram is nothing.

We have wiped out Boko Haram from Adamawa. What will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram from Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country?

Therefore give us the mandate.” He noted that the power that would be provided by the Dadin Kowa Dam would be sufficient for the North East. Atiku stated that irrigation would enhance farming “so that our farmers have the opportunity to farm both rainy and dry seasons.

“In addition, it was the PDP that built the Dadin Kowa Dam to provide power for the North East and give farmers the opportunity to farm and create wealth and jobs in Gombe State.

“I promise you that if you elect me what we have started, I will ensure that the power that will be provided from Dadin Kowa is sufficient for the North East.”

The former Customs officer promised to replicate the achievements of the former Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council Director General, Aminu Tambuwal promised that Atiku would bring development to Gombe. The Council’s Chairman, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State promised that the PDP government would revitalise the economy and strengthen the naira.

