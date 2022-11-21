News

2023: I’ll wipe out Boko Haram – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar has promised “to wipe out Boko Haram” and revive business activities in the North East if elected.

The ex-Vice President, made the promise at a rally in Gombe Monday, also promised to revive the Dadin Kowa Dam in Gombe State to boost electricity and irrigation.

He said: “Boko Haram is nothing. We have wiped out Boko Haram from Adamawa. What will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram from  Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country? Therefore give us the mandate.”

He noted that the power that would be provided by the Dadin Kowa Dam would be sufficient for the North East.

 

