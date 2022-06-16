News Top Stories

2023: I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan –Kalu

Posted on

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, declared his intention to work towardsthesuccessof theAll ProgressivesCongress(APC) presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 elections. Kalu, who spoke while responding to questions from reporters at the Senate, promised to replicate for Tinubu the same level of efforts he devoted towards the emergence of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, before and during the party’s primaries. Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, emerged winner at the special presidential convention of the APC held at the Eagles Square in Abuja. Prior to Tinubu’s emergence, the former governor led a sturdy campaign for Lawan to emerge as the party’s standard- bearer via consensus. Fielding additional ques-tions, the Abia North senator expressed his satisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the primaries.

He, however, noted that although he had anticipated the party’s presidential candidate would have emerged via consensus, he will, however, work towards the success of Bola Tinubu. On the primary election, he said: “I am very satisfied with the primary; without that kind of primary there could have been a lot of factions. Although my group was prepared for consensus, not a primary election, when it came suddenly we had to abide by it. So, I’m very happy that at the end, APC won. We won and won resoundingly. “The next is to work for the APC and to work for the APC candidate; we have no alternative.

I’m a party man which most of you here can testify to that I’m a very strong party man and I don’t shy away from issues. Now the way I fought for Lawan is the same way I’ll fight for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” Expressing his satisfaction with the result of the presidential primaries, Kalu admitted the supremacy of the party and maintained that he is a devoted member of the party and, as such, will work towards the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any presidential candidate; he also expressed optimism the South East will vote overwhelmingly for the APC’s presidential candidate the same way they voted for President Buhari in 2019. “I’ll always take my stand on any issue whether I agree or disagree. I’ve accepted that Bola Tinubu won and the whole party agreed there’s no doubt about his victory; and when there’s no doubt about his victory, we just have to go to the field to work for our party’s victory.

“I pray that my constituency in the South East will give us the same belief that they gave to President Buhari in 2019 which gave him 68 per cent of votes. I hope they’ll be able to give APC the same number of votes. “I told people that President Buhari would not take sides and that was what happened. He asked everybody to go to the field to try their luck; and the message is that it is good for the Nigerian President and the Nigerian leaders not to take sides. It’s good for our democracy and it also goes to the governors to stop taking sides,” Kalu said.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Posted on

Posted on

Posted on

