2023: I’m best suited to address Nigeria’s challenges – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said he’s the only aspirant who possesses the required capability to tackle the various challenges retarding the development of the country. He said no one among the presidential aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 other than himself, stands a better chance to face the various challenges and take Nigeria to higher heights. Osinbajo spoke at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe in Ado- Ekiti, as part of his consultation with stakeholders and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country ahead of the primaries.

He noted that patriotism is the source of his determination to serve his fatherland and liberate Nigerians from backwardness. According to him, his interventions as the vice president and acting president has exposed him to the peculiarities and opportunities of the country, adding that he is determined to build on this and place the country on a pedestal of development. Osinbajo added that working under President Buhari, who he described as a transparent and honest leader, is one of the things that had prepared him for the bigger task of leading the nation in 2023.

He said: “I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by first, the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years. For these years, I have served as vice president and acting president. “I have also worked under a very open and transparent President, who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of a size and diversity like Nigeria. “So I have all these opportunities and I must say that having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not to join the race.

