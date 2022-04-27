News

2023: I’m confident of victory, Osinbajo boasts

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said he was confident of winning the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold on March 30. Osinbajo started this when he paid a royal visit to the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The vice president, who was accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun and members of his cabinet, also expressed optimism of winning the 2023 presidential election. Osinbajo noted that he visited the Alake in continuation of his nationwide consultation of his presidential ambition. He boasted that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election. The vice president canvassed for the support and blessings of the paramount ruler, promising that he would serve with humility when elected the president.

 

